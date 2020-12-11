Better Sleep, Better Health

Understanding the mysteries of the mind and body

MADISON, WI (November 20, 2020) — Science is growing increasingly conscious of the value of what happens to people while they’re unconscious. Sleep is strong medicine — it enhances health, improves quality of life, and extends longevity. During this enrichment event, viewers will gain insights into what happens to people’s brains and bodies while they’re in the land of nod. We’ll also discuss the relationship between sleep and health, and strategies for optimizing time spent sawing logs.

Our Guest: