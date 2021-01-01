Bascom Carving

Donald, you can find that inscription at the top of Bascom Hill, carved into the circular stone bench behind me. The quote was taken from my Cooper Union Address given in New York City on February 27, 1860, just before the beginning of the Civil War. That speech led to my nomination and then to my election as President of the United States. I spoke against the secession of the South from the Union, ending my address with these words: "Neither let us be slandered from our duty by false accusations against us, or frightened from it by menaces of destruction to the government nor of dungeons to ourselves. Let us have faith that right makes might, and in that faith, let us, to the end, dare to do our duty as we understand it."