It is only when we find a way to duplicate aromas that it will be possible to completely do justice to the sublime sensory overload of a trip to Burgundy. Nothing can convey the fragrance of bread baking that is everywhere as you walk the streets of Lyon in the morning, the intoxicating scent of French Charentais melons and grilled sausages in the open-air market in Beaune, and the delicate fragrance of a rain-washed, new day as the sun rises along the canal. If a picture conveys a thousand words, then surely a distinctive smell can convey ten thousand. But in the meantime, I hope that these photos can give a sense of the wonders of Barging in Burgundy — and in particular, of the fabulous foods!