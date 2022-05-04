Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

Balloons and Badgers

Balloons and Badgers

Esther Seidlitz
May 04, 2022
Flamingle >
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Student Parent Resources

What resources do student parents have on campus?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ
quiz

What kind of flowers should you get for your mother?

Quick! Mother’s Day is coming up, and you need flowers for the mama Badger in your life! Pick your favorite floral scenes on campus, and we&#...

Read More >
Flamingle,