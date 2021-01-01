Your father’s speed and agility undoubtedly helped him during “bag rush,” an annual rite held each spring in Library Mall. Huge canvas bags, packed with leaves or straw, were arranged on the grassy area between State and Langdon streets, where freshmen lined up on one side of the field, opposite the sophomores. At the starting signal, the undergraduates rushed out, grabbed the bags and tried to wrestle them to their own ends of the field. The messy battle that ensued frequently led to the shedding of clothing. Concerned about the lack of decorum, university officials moved bag rush to the football practice field in the shadow of the stadium and, eventually, the tradition was discontinued.