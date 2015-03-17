Skip Navigation

Badgers Thank a Badger

Check out our photo gallery of Thank a Badger Day.

Jason Krause '96
March 17, 2015

Last week, on March 12, student volunteers organized Thank a Badger day, giving current Badgers a chance to say thank you to alumni donors via a postcard. For thanking alumni, there was free coffee for all and, for a lucky few, an appearance from Bucky himself. Unfortunately, Badgers do not have great penmanship, so if you get Bucky's postcard, please forgive the scrawl. Students wrote over 3,000 postcards for alumni.

[This photo gallery is temporarily unavailable]
