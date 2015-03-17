Badgers Thank a Badger

Last week, on March 12, student volunteers organized Thank a Badger day, giving current Badgers a chance to say thank you to alumni donors via a postcard. For thanking alumni, there was free coffee for all and, for a lucky few, an appearance from Bucky himself. Unfortunately, Badgers do not have great penmanship, so if you get Bucky's postcard, please forgive the scrawl. Students wrote over 3,000 postcards for alumni.