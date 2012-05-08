27 Brochtrups in a “W”

There may be no W in the name Brochtrup, but it’s clear from this photo that there are twenty-seven Brochtrups in a W. That’s the number of family members who have (or will have) attended the UW between 1976 and this coming fall. It started in Reedsville, Wisconsin, where Ken and Bernice Brochtrup brought their kids up right. The original nine Brochtrup children are Jeff ’80, MS’83; Gary ’82; Kathy ’84; Mary (now Gilsdorf) ’85; Jay ’87; Tammie ’89, MS’91; Mark ’92; Scott ’96; and Craig ’01. Several of them added Badger spouses: Jeff married Barbara Brooks Brochtrup ’85; Kathy married Christopher Audino ’86; and Tammie married Charles Warzecha ’88, MS’90. In time, the first-generation Badger Brochtrups brought forth a second, which includes fifteen more alumni, earning degrees between 2001 and 2017 (should Michaela Audino follow the path trod by her ancestors). When the family got together last Christmas, they posed in a Reedsville gym for this photo.