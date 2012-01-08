More Badger Families

- Jacqueline Maria Freidel '12 graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May 2012 with a degree in International Studies. She follows her father, Roderick R. Friedel '81 who graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering, and her grandmother, Carol Gayle Richgels '52 with a bachelor's degree in speech and language therapy.
- Big Badger congratulations are certainly in order for Mary Van Eman Schoenike ’34 and Clifford Schoenike ’40: she will reach one hundred years on January 21, 2014; he got there on May 9, 2013; and their seventy-second wedding anniversary will be June 21, 2013. They’re still in good health and living in their Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, home. Two of their sons are UW grads — Ken Schoenike ’69 of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, and the late Steve Schoenike ’79 — as well as both granddaughters: Julie Schoenike Beloungy ’02 of Thorp, Wisconsin, and Lynn Schoenike Enter ’05, MPT’08 of McFarland, Wisconsin. A birthday bash was planned for May.
- The states of Oregon and Wisconsin have an avid fan in former UW faculty member Laurelyn Schellin ’61, MA’62. A resident of Salem, she’s served as executive director of the Oregon Commission for Women, which last year celebrated the one-hundredth anniversary of the passage of women’s suffrage in the state. Schellin is also president of the local UW alumni chapter and helped out when the football Badgers played Oregon State in September. She’s the aunt of former Bucky mascot Jeremy Schellin ’05 of Minneapolis, as well as the sister of former varsity cheerleader Edwin Schellin ’68 of Columbus, Wisconsin, and the UW’s first nuclear engineering grad, Steven Schellin ’64, MS’71 of Sussex, Wisconsin. Their father, the late Ervin Schellin ’33, and great-uncle Joseph Schwada taught engineering at the UW.
- Roberta Roth Hunt ’43 of Waterloo, Wisconsin, shares that "there were five of us Roth kids, born at Hillsboro. It was decided that all of us would attend the UW, and we moved closer to Madison (to Baraboo) to make it more possible. And graduate from the UW is what we all did." Her siblings are the late Eva Belle Roth Kensmoe ’40; Dorothy Roth Hill ’41 of Lakeland, Florida; Lawrence Roth ’46 of Highland Park, Illinois; and Robert Roth ’50, whose service in World War II delayed his education.
- Three generations of the Jim Sloan '58 family have studied at UW-Madison since he and wife Judy Heimerdinger Sloan '60 met in the spring of 1957. "We went steady the following year, I went in the Army for six months, and we married in 1960, the year my wife graduated." Daughter Jennifer Sloan Lattis '84, JD'89 and sons John Sloan x'88 and Jeff Sloan BBA'91, JD'96 also attended UW, and now grandson Tony Lattis x'14, who is currently studying abroad in Germany, is carrying on the tradition.
Proud to be Badger families
