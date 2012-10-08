“My Smart – and Lucky – Mom”

Mary Coyle Alderson '85 shared a story about her mother, Cecilia Amend Coyle '48: "She graduated from high school in 1944. The valedictorian of her high school class declined the prize, as she intended to marry rather than go to college. She would have been unable to afford it otherwise. Once she arrived in Madison, she was able to work a series of jobs to continue paying tuition for the remaining years, and graduated in 1948."