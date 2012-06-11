Badger Victory … or Bust!

The Wisconsin Alumni Association is your source for all-access excitement when the Badgers hit the road this season — and make a run at a third consecutive Big Ten Championship! So plan now to root the team on at Oregon State September 6-9, 2012, and Nebraska September 28-30, 2012.

WAA is offering a round-trip package to Lincoln. Ride with us and you’ll enjoy the comfort and ease of charter bus transportation with refreshments along the way and a two-night stay in La Vista, Neb. But should you decide to hop in the ol' jalopy and meet us in the Cornhusker state, you may wish to check out these unusual roadside attractions along the way:

With its legendary scenery and adventuresome spirit calling out, Oregon offers the perfect setting to explore, and new territory for Bucky to conquer. It's a long drive to the Pacific Northwest, however, so alumni and fans traveling with WAA have the option to upgrade their tour package to include airfare to Portland from Madison, Milwaukee or Chicago starting at $569 per person. After you've stowed your electronic devices and settled into your seat, peek out the airplane window and if you squint hard enough, you might spot a few of these famous tour stops thousands of miles below:

What you said …

What is the farthest you've traveled to cheer on the Badgers? Did you celebrate graduation by crossing the country with your fellow alumni? Share your best Badger road trip stories with us!

Coral Gables, 1988

Berkeley, 1989

Seattle, 1992

Pasadena, 1994, 2000, 2011

Eugene, 2001

—John Siegert, 1985

I traveled to Hawaii back in 2005? for the football game… only to have my MSP-Hawaii flight delayed by 6 hours due to… yes…. 1.5 inches of snow on the tarmac at MSP….. the tarmac was so slick they couldn't push back from the gait. alas i missed to game. all they needed was the Badger offensive line to push the plane back a few meters so we could get on our way!!! i still had a good trip, but no Badger Bash for me!

—Dave 1978, 1980 & 1985 (true fact, former holder of alltime tuition paid at UW)

Pasadena on Jan. 1, 1994. And the Kickoff Classic in Aug. 1997 at Giants stadium. The Badgers upsetting UCLA for their 1st Rose Bowl win was the greatest sporting event I've ever attended. The "sea of red" was simply overwhelming. I will never forget QB Darrell Bevell running for the winning TD right by the corner of the endzone I was sitting. Donovan McNabb, as a QB for Syracuse destroyed Wisconsin so early, the game was over by halftime. Ron Dayne suffered from a pinched nerve in his neck and was limited to only 31yds. There is nothing like following the Badgers. Only problem is I am now disabled and can't make the trips anymore. But the good times and great memories live on. On Wisconsin!

—Jeff Ostach