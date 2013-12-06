Badger Fan for Eight Decades

Susan Brandt Cole ‘64 is not the only Badger in her family.

In fact, her aunt, Irene Brandt Kreutzmann ‘36, has been an avid football fan since she arrived at the University of Wisconsin as a sociology major in 1932.

Cole says her aunt is very proud to be an alumna. “Financially, it was a difficult path for her to complete her degree,” Cole explains. “It was during the Great Depression, and both her parents had passed away. Her two older brothers, also UW graduates, helped her out.

"For the next 81 years, she lived in Wisconsin and followed the team," Cole says. "Now she dresses in full regalia on every game day, sits on her living room sofa with her stuffed Badger mascot and cheers on ‘her’ team. I bet there aren’t too many 98-year-old Wisconsin alumni doing that!"