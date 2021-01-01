A Tip of the (Graduation) Hat

That would be six … and a half: Robert Schubert ’74, ’75, MS’80, MA’83, MBA’92, JD’93, PhDx’88 earned two bachelor’s (dairy science and agricultural education), three master’s (dairy science, agricultural economics, and business administration), and one law degree. In addition, he completed the UW–Extension’s Farm and Industry Short Course in 1973 and, in 1988, he finished all but his dissertation for a doctorate. There’s a close second for the title of Alumnest Alumnus, however: William Schmitz ’85, MS’92, MS’93, PhD’97, MS’99, MS’09 has six degrees. In order, he studied nursing, curriculum and instruction, industrial engineering, industrial engineering (again — the doctorate), nursing (again — his third master’s), and industrial relations. He also has a certificate in women’s studies, earned in 1996. Caps off to you both, gentlemen.