The short answer is that the Allen Centennial Garden gets its middle name from the 100th anniversary of the founding of the UW’s College of Agriculture (now the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences). Created in April 1889, it was one of the university’s four initial constituent colleges (along with law, mechanics and engineering, and letters and science). Allen Centennial Garden opened in October 1989, just six months after CALS blew out the candles on its great, big cake.

The long answer is that the garden memorializes much more than a date. Its first name refers to Ethel Allen ’28, MS’30 and her husband, Oscar Allen PhD’30, who were bacteriologists at the UW. The pair worked as a team and published more than 40 papers together — mostly about nitrogen-fixing bacteria. Perhaps you’ve read their work The Leguminosae: A Source Book of Characteristics, Uses, and Nodulation. If not, I won’t give away any spoilers, but the important thing to know is that nitrogen fixing is an important topic, even if you didn’t realize nitrogen was broken.

Ethel and her husband were generous to the UW — particularly when it came to giving plants. They gave a great many specimens to the campus’s herbarium, and in the 1980s, after Oscar died, Ethel also established an endowment for upkeep in the new garden that the university was building.