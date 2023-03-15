Home
Artificial Intelligence — Facts vs. Fiction
Artificial Intelligence — Facts vs. Fiction
Watch live lightning talks with leading experts who will discuss artificial intelligence.
March 15, 2023
Tom Erickson, director of the School of Computer, Data, and Information Science, sees an opportunity to leverage the UW’s computer-science legacy and its interdisciplinary expertise.
Sharon Li looks at what happens when AI systems meet a messy reality.
Blaine Hoak PhDx’25 knows that AI has tremendous possibilities. But to keep AI safe, she looks at the ways that it can fail.
One year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, both sides appear to be dug in for a long battle. Listen to leading experts who discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine.
U.S. Air Force veteran Jim Gingras PhDx’24 talks about the advantages and challenges that the NATO alliance faces as it confronts Russian aggressio...
Andrew Kydd uses game theory to study international conflict. He looks at the war in Ukraine, a year after Russia’s invasion.
Political science professor Yoshiko Herrera weighs in on the war in Ukraine one year after Russia’s invasion.
Incoming football coach Luke Fickell shares his thoughts as he prepares for his first season with the Badgers.
