Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Around the World in Eight Badgers

Around the World in Eight Badgers

As more Americans decide to live and work abroad, alums on each of the seven continents share what they like about their new lives and offer advice for fellow Badgers who dream of similar moves.

Sandra Knisely '09, MA'13
April 01, 2017
Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ