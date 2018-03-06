Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

On Wisconsin

>

Arctic Watch

Arctic Watch

In Alaska, where glaciers are melting, Fran Ulmer ’69, JD’72 leads a commission tasked with helping U.S. officials decide what to do about climate change.

Andrew Faught
March 06, 2018
On Wisconsin >

In Alaska, where glaciers are melting, Fran Ulmer ’69, JD’72 leads a commission tasked with helping U.S. officials decide what to do about climate change.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Psychedelics to the Rescue

UW–Madison researchers have achieved stunning results in using psilocybin and MDMA to treat depression, addiction, and post-traumatic stress disord...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Campus (Other)
story

Forward March

UW band director Corey Pompey is building on set lists that have evolved with the times, keeping in mind his goal of balancing tradition with innov...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Badger Sports