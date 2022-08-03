Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

The UW Now

>

An Update on Ukraine

An Update on Ukraine

On August 2, the UW Now Livestream presented lightning talks with leading experts who will discuss the current state of war and global alliances concerning Ukraine.

August 03, 2022
The UW Now >
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

The Function of Sanctions

On The UW Now Livestream, political science professor Mark Copelovitch discusses the war in Ukraine and the effect that sanctions are having on Russia and the world economy.

Read More >
Publications,
The UW Now,
2020s
story

Putin’s Dangerous Game

On The UW Now Livestream, political science professor Andrew Kydd discusses the war in Ukraine, its effect on international politics in August 2022, and how it might end.

Read More >
Publications,
The UW Now,
2020s