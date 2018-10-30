America’s Favorite Charities 2018

Today, The Chronicle of Philanthropy released its new list of America’s Favorite Charities, ranking the UW #76 on its top 100 in the entire country. Wisconsin ranked 16th among all public universities and sixth out of the eight Big Ten schools who made the list. The ranking is based on total cash and stock gifts from individuals, corporations, and foundations.
In fiscal year 2018, the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association transferred $280 million to the UW-Madison to fund scholarships, support faculty, enable research, and build programs and experiences for students. We are so proud of our alumni and friends who support Wisconsin’s flagship university through their philanthropic gifts.