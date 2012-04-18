Grads Returning to Take a Bite out of Alumni Weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Alumni are about to take a trip down a Memory Lane that bears a striking resemblance to State Street.

Generations of University of Wisconsin-Madison alumni will indulge in their favorite foods from college as they return to campus April 27-28 for Alumni Weekend, hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

Alumni Weekend will include a big serving of gastro-nostalgia at Madison’s Main Course on April 28. Featuring a variety foods from campus-area favorites — including Paisan’s Porta salad, mac-and-cheese pizza from Ian’s Pizza, and sliders seasoned with Plaza sauce — alumni will also revisit the experience of enjoying foods from days gone by.

The menu also includes grilled Danish inspired by memories of the lunch counter at Rennebohm’s, and most familiar for alumni who attended UW-Madison in the late ‘60s and ‘70s, the guerrilla cookie will make a much-anticipated comeback in a new incarnation developed by campus chefs.

Plus, UW-Madison experts will offer insights into the time-honored traditions of essential Wisconsin foods, including beer, cheese, sausage and wines from Botham Vineyards and Winery in Barneveld.

Registration and details about Alumni Weekend are available at uwalumni.com/alumniweekend.

The feeding frenzy begins with a keeper of an evening at the Wisconsin Fish Fry on April 27. Alumni will gather at Union South to reel in a classic meal presented in a uniquely Wisconsin way, featuring music and an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Before the feasts, alumni will engage with four UW-Madison faculty members during UW Showcase on April 27. Through presentations and discussions, alumni will explore the Wisconsin Idea in action on topics including research on emotions, ecological change and political transition in the Middle East.

April 27 also marks Spirit Day, when alumni on campus and across the nation will wear red and white to raise awareness of the valuable role that UW-Madison grads play in the workforce and in communities around the world.

Members of the Wisconsin Alumni Association will have access to two exclusive Alumni Weekend events on April 28: a complimentary continental breakfast on Madison’s Capitol Square before the start of the Crazylegs Classic race, and an evening reception on campus overlooking Lake Mendota.