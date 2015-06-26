Help Wanted: Only UW Alumni Need Apply

Southern California might not seem like fertile ground for recruiting future Badgers. But Peter and Julie Weil thought a little advocating on behalf of UW-Madison would go a long way. "Until 10 or 15 years ago, Wisconsin didn't actively recruit in Southern California," says Weil '70, Managing Partner at the law firm Glaser Weil in Los Angeles. "We reached out to the University and they were very receptive to the idea, so in 2004 we hosted about 150 prospective students and their parents."

Weil says that in the intervening years, the event has grown perhaps five-fold and has helped encourage a growing number of Californians to attend the University of Wisconsin. "The Admissions Office makes a terrific presentation and we've had the Madhatters a capella group and presented a student panel with young alumni," he says. "We had no idea what to expect going in, but it's simply taken off."

Badgers Wanted

The Weils are just two of the hundreds of volunteers helping the Office of Admissions and Recruitment’s Alumni Admissions Volunteer program recruit the next generation of Badgers. Alumni volunteers assist also admissions staff at various events, including prospective and admitted student events, providing context to the Wisconsin Experience and answering questions students and their families might have by participating on alumni panels, assisting with check-in, and/or mingling throughout the event. In addition, there are also opportunities to sponsor events like the Weil's.

For alumni, the program provides an opportunity for alumni to engage with prospective students and their families through a variety of admissions activities. Alumni represent UW–Madison by volunteering to work college fairs across the country and around the globe, providing academic information, application information, and valuable insight for prospective students and their families in what it means to be a Badger.

In order to be an Admissions volunteer, you must be knowledgeable about the UW–Madison experience, undergraduate admissions and the admissions cycle. You must of course be a graduate of UW–Madison and an enthusiastic and effective communicator about the university. Each volunteer can choose from a variety of opportunities, including participation in admissions events, staffing college fairs, and phoning prospective students who are interested in UW-Madison.

Visit admissions.wisc.edu/alumni to learn more, register as a volunteer and sign up for opportunities that fit your interest and schedule.