Alumni Savor a Study of Beer

Badger Alumni Have a Barrel of Fun with Brewing's Rich History

Ever wash down a dessert of chocolate mousse with a Leinenkugel’s Big Eddy Russian Imperial Stout? As UW alumni learned at a A Study of Beer event at MillerCoors in Milwaukee, it's a perfect combination.

Since beer still brings many Badgers together — only now quality trumps quantity — alumni from across the country were able to enjoy A Study of Beer. Led by the UW’s resident brewing expert, Robin Shepard PhD’93, alumni filled sold-out events this spring in Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago and Los Angeles.

A Full-bodied Experience

With each location showcasing a unique venue, alumni were treated to special additions to their program — from food and beer pairings to exclusive behind-the-scenes brewery tours.

And everyone got to go beyond the barley, malt and hops that make up beer to study the culture and history of this fermented favorite — with some extra legend and lore thrown in for an even more full-bodied experience.

Alumni experts and industry leaders were also on the bill. At the historic Miller Inn in Milwaukee, alumni heard from head MillerCoors brewmaster David Ryder, while Leinenkugel's trade brewer Grant Holtackers '04 shared his professional talents with alumni in Chicago. In Madison, alumni toured Ale Asylum, co-owned by Otto Dilba '99.

Special thanks go to Chris Kozina ’92, chief human resources officer at MillerCoors for support of the Milwaukee and Chicago events.

“I thoroughly enjoyed meeting and talking with so many recent UW grads. It was a wonderful event in Chicago, and thanks for all your hard work that made it so special for all of us.”

– Evelyn Cooper, ‘65

Last Call

Sidle up to the bar for three rounds with Robin Shepard as he talks beer basics, Wisconsin's long history with brewing traditions and his high hopes for bocks at Oktoberfest.