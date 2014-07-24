Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

On Wisconsin

>

Alumni credit UW professor for success in Wisconsin plastics industry

Alumni credit UW professor for success in Wisconsin plastics industry

Madison native Ronald Daggett was a Renaissance man who taught the world’s first engineering plastics class at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1946.

David Tenenbaum
July 24, 2014
On Wisconsin >
Photo by Bryce Richter, University Communications

Madison native Ronald Daggett was a Renaissance man who taught the world’s first engineering plastics class at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1946.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Psychedelics to the Rescue

UW–Madison researchers have achieved stunning results in using psilocybin and MDMA to treat depression, addiction, and post-traumatic stress disord...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Campus (Other)
story

Forward March

UW band director Corey Pompey is building on set lists that have evolved with the times, keeping in mind his goal of balancing tradition with innov...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Badger Sports