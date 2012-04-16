UW-Madison Students Celebrate Spring with All-Campus Party

MADISON, Wis. — Each year, University of Wisconsin-Madison student organizations jam-pack the calendar with charitable events that benefit the Madison community, but one event celebrates those students who work hard and give back all year long.

All-Campus Party (ACP), set for April 21-28, is a week of free events, food and prizes for UW-Madison students. Hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Student Board and Wisconsin Alumni Association, the entire week is alcohol-free, making All-Campus Party the largest alcohol-alternative celebration on campus.

The week features five highlighted events, planned by students working with the Wisconsin Alumni Association. To encourage full campus participation, more than 85 student orgs also participate during the week, either by hosting their own events or participating at an interactive student-organization fair.

Participating groups range from academic fraternities and health advocacy groups, to dance teams to cultural awareness organizations. Examples of these events include film screenings, yoga on Bascom Hill, Battle of the Bands and many more.

“These events are the backbone of ACP,” said ACP co-director Ethan Krupp. “They really bring the meaning of ‘All Campus’ to the spirit of the week.”

Twelve years ago, student John Jung noticed that all of the major spring events for students heavily featured drinking, so he led a team with the Wisconsin Alumni Student Board that created ACP as a way to engage the entire student body without alcohol. The first year included a Run DMC concert in the Kohl Center.

Jung died in 2006 from a drug overdose, emphasizing the importance of a substance-free celebration for students. Today, the John W. Jung Memorial carries on this vision through work to recognize student achievement and help those with addictions.

“John’s dedication to give the campus this gift of ACP is truly inspirational,” said ACP co-director Andrea Okas. “ACP week proves that college students can have fun without alcohol and other drugs.”

The five highlighted events are Bucky’s Urban Odyssey, Breakfast with Bucky, All-Campus Idol, Wear Red Get Fed, and Club Bucky.

Bucky’s Urban Odyssey is on Saturday, April 21. Teams of four race around the campus, following clues and earning points. The winning four each receive an iPad 2 courtesy of DoIt Tech Store. Second place is four $100 gift cards to the University Book Store.

Breakfast with Bucky will be Monday, April 23, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Students will receive a free and healthy breakfast courtesy of Fresh Madison Market and Starbucks Coffee. Locations will include East Campus Mall, Engineering Mall and Bascom Hill.

All-Campus Idol, an American Idol-style singing competition, is Tuesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. at the Overture Center. Hosted by Madison’s Funniest Comic runner-up Eric Linnes Bagley, this concert features 10 talented singers who will compete for the All-Campus Idol crown.

Wear Red, Get Fed is on Thursday, April 26 on Engineering Mall. Students passing through at lunchtime who are wearing red can receive a free slice of pizza. The event also features an interactive fair, including more than 35 organizations and other free food vendors. Spray paint artist Cosmo Joe will give away free paintings.

Club Bucky is on Thursday, April 26 at 9 p.m. in the backyard of Witte Hall. It is one of the largest dance parties of the year, featuring DJ Vilas Park Sniper and performances by Hypnotiq and Optima. Free food will be provided.

This year, giveaways for UW-Madison students include four iPad2s, gift cards to the University Book Store, Fresh Madison Market, Qdoba and Noodles + Company, as well as Milwaukee Bucks tickets, Pepsi products, gelato and more.

Through five large events and participation by more than 85 student organizations, the central goal of ACP is to celebrate what it means to be a student at UW-Madison.

“This is a party thrown by students, for students,” said Krupp. “It will be fun and we hope all students on campus will party with us.”