Home
>
Aims to Improve Campus Climate Receive Criticism for Their Threats to Freedom of Speech
Aims to Improve Campus Climate Receive Criticism for Their Threats to Freedom of Speech
September 14, 2016
Following a slew of racially-targeted incidents on campus last year, UW-Madison has introduced several new initiatives in hopes of improving the racial climate on campus, which critics fear may limit the "fearless sifting and winnowing" of ideas at the heart of the university.
Related News and Stories
More than 800 alumni from across the state call for increased support.
To meet the growing demand to graduate students with the skills for today’s job market, UW-Madison is strategically investing in building projects ...