Unfortunately, with the varied nature of the military, the university doesn’t have an accurate way to keep stats on the number of Badgers currently serving. But I didn’t let that stop me. No, I soldiered on until I found John Bechtol, UW-Madison’s assistant dean of students, veterans affairs. He informed me that the three units in UW-Madison’s ROTC Battalion commission 60 to 70 new officers each year. Of those, 90 percent go on to active duty, while the others serve in the National Guard. So, though that doesn’t exactly answer your question, you can safely assume that there are hundreds, if not thousands, of proud Badgers serving our country at this very moment.