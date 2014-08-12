A Year of the Pier

After its grand opening on June 27, 2013, the Goodspeed family Pier quickly became a beloved part of the lakeshore — an instant tradition for students and visitors. In case you haven’t had the chance to come to Madison and join the pier party, here are a few of the facts you should know.

Meter Reader

$1.50: that’s what it costs to park a boat for 30 minutes on one of the pier’s slips. The parking meter was installed on May 23, and in its first 70 days, it had collected $1,910.20 in fees. That’s 636 hours and 40 minutes of boat parking (or 9 hours of occupancy per day) — plus a random 20 cents. We don’t know where those two dimes came from.

No Waiting — Except for Canoes

The pier has dockage for 17 sailboats and motorboats, so there’s usually an open spot. There are also slips for 8 canoes and kayaks — usually. In June, Madison suffered a series of severe thunderstorms, and the canoe and kayak section of the pier was damaged. It disappeared for about 6 weeks to undergo repairs.

Sun Spots

All together, the pier adds 5,125 square feet of lakefront boardwalk, which students have found to be ideal for sunbathing. At a generous 18 square feet per sunbather, the Goodspeed Family Pier can accommodate 285 barely clad undergrads (though on any given summer day, there are seldom more than 284).