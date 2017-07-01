Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

On Wisconsin

>

A Refuge for Hope

A Refuge for Hope

Bryan Suzan
July 01, 2017
On Wisconsin >
He was traveling by train to Milan, Italy, from the French Riviera in July 2015 after attending a fundraiser for actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s charitable foundation. Along the way, he noticed refugees camped out at railway stations.
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Psychedelics to the Rescue

UW–Madison researchers have achieved stunning results in using psilocybin and MDMA to treat depression, addiction, and post-traumatic stress disord...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Campus (Other)
story

Forward March

UW band director Corey Pompey is building on set lists that have evolved with the times, keeping in mind his goal of balancing tradition with innov...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Badger Sports