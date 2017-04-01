A Matter of Interest

Skip Navigation

Bryan Suzan
April 01, 2017
When the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in a decade, Simon Potter MS’87, PhD’90 was in charge of carrying out that change. What’s it like to have a front-row seat to keeping the economy humming?
