A Holistic Approach to Animal Health: Waushara County

After her Siamese cat Simi fell ill with a painful case of pancreatitis, Deb Teubert ’81 took a new career course.

Conventional veterinary medicine couldn’t offer much relief, so Teubert researched and used holistic methods that she says helped her cat live three more healthy years. Today, the former laboratory worker is an Animal Holistic Health Practitioner in Wild Rose, Wisconsin.

“My UW–Madison education gave me the knowledge and scientific background that allows me to be credible and knowledgeable when talking with veterinarians, reading test results, and understanding alternative therapies,” says Teubert, who earned a bachelor of science in clinical laboratory science in 1981.

After working at the UW School of Veterinary Medicine and in hospital laboratories, she started her own business six years ago. Teubert employs traditional Chinese medicine, acupressure, essential oils, essences, low-level lasers, and dietary changes to help large and small animals.

Teubert, who gained a love of animals growing up on a small Kewaunee dairy farm, says she sees animals for animal skin problems, allergies, pain issues, back injuries, emotional issues such as separation anxiety, and other ailments.

“I’m closely connected with animals, and I’m grateful I can see and be with them every day,” she says. “My hope is that people will come to me as a first step, but they often come as a last resort. If I can give people some hope that their animal may see some health improvement, that feels great.”

Teubert says animal owners often see the benefits of some of her therapies and dietary suggestions for themselves.