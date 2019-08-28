Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

On Wisconsin

>

A Hero Comes Home

A Hero Comes Home

The UW’s MIA Project journeyed to France to find the remains of missing World War II pilot Walter “Buster” Stone and return them to grateful family members.

August 28, 2019
On Wisconsin >
2nd Lt. Walter Stone
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Psychedelics to the Rescue

UW–Madison researchers have achieved stunning results in using psilocybin and MDMA to treat depression, addiction, and post-traumatic stress disord...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Campus (Other)
story

Forward March

UW band director Corey Pompey is building on set lists that have evolved with the times, keeping in mind his goal of balancing tradition with innov...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Badger Sports