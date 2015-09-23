A Formula for Attracting Math Lovers

The Math Talent Search, sponsored by the Department of Mathematics, was established in 1963 to engage and encourage middle and high school students interested in math. The contest, which awards a $24,000 scholarship to UW–Madison, has identified young Wisconsin students who have gone on to become mathematicians or pursued careers in finance, computer science, and statistics. Students who take on the Math Talent Search are challenged to complete complex problems and equations. The reward for arriving at the correct solution: a chance to tackle even more difficult questions and, perhaps, win it all.