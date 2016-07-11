Home
A Disconnect Between the UW and Wisconsin’s Government Threatens Economy
July 11, 2016
In recent years we have seen a rupture in the relationship between the University of Wisconsin and the state of Wisconsin, resulting in a culture of mistrust and a strain in mutual respect among politicians and campus affiliates. Statewide issues demand cooperation between the two, and recognition of each other's importance in strengthening the Badger state overall.
