A Disconnect Between the UW and Wisconsin’s Government Threatens Economy

Rebekah Hunt
July 11, 2016
In recent years we have seen a rupture in the relationship between the University of Wisconsin and the state of Wisconsin, resulting in a culture of mistrust and a strain in mutual respect among politicians and campus affiliates. Statewide issues demand cooperation between the two, and recognition of each other's importance in strengthening the Badger state overall.
