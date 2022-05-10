Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

A Bee’s Knees Quiz

A Bee’s Knees Quiz

Allison Krecek
May 10, 2022
Flamingle >

If you love content like this, be sure to check your inbox for your Friday Flamingle — the weekly newsletter created just for UW–Madison alumni. Find out more or subscribe.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

quiz

Balloons and Badgers

Can you piece together these graduates from the Class of 1978 spring commencement ceremony?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Commencement
story

Student Parent Resources

What resources do student parents have on campus?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ