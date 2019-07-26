Skip Navigation

Cartography Led to a Sweet Spot for Gail Ambrosius ’93

The revered Madison chocolatier turned a passion for geography into a business that honors where her ingredients are grown.

Katie Vaughn
July 26, 2019
The revered Madison chocolatier turned a passion for geography into a business that honors where her ingredients are grown.​

