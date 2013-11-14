Ian Helms ‘13 tweeted this photo from nearly 8,000 feet above sea level this month. He’s been traveling around South America since September and share his story with us:
"I am a Spanish, journalism and strategic communication major who never had the chance to study abroad. Once I came to terms with not studying abroad, I started tossing around the idea of a South American adventure, in order to hone my Spanish skills and learn more about the Latin culture outside of class and books.
"My first stop was Guayaquil, Ecuador, from which I traveled up to Colombia, and then made it down to Peru. I am currently in La Paz, Bolivia, en route to the Uyuni salt flats, before heading to my final country, Argentina.
“I have been working all through college, but really hunkered down this past summer, after graduation, to save enough money to fund my adventure on my own (hence the economic trip to Machu Picchu, never staying anywhere overnight that cost more than $10 and eating meals that range from 90 cents to no more than $6).”