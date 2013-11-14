Ian Helms ‘13 tweeted this photo from nearly 8,000 feet above sea level this month. He’s been traveling around South America since September and share his story with us:

"I am a Spanish, journalism and strategic communication major who never had the chance to study abroad. Once I came to terms with not studying abroad, I started tossing around the idea of a South American adventure, in order to hone my Spanish skills and learn more about the Latin culture outside of class and books.

"My first stop was Guayaquil, Ecuador, from which I traveled up to Colombia, and then made it down to Peru. I am currently in La Paz, Bolivia, en route to the Uyuni salt flats, before heading to my final country, Argentina.