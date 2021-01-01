1973 Homecoming

Your second guess was correct as to the act, but not the venue. In 1973, Roberta Flack played the Homecoming Show (along with comedian Robert Klein), not in the Stock Pavilion, but rather at the Field House. October 1973 was an eventful period on campus. Karl Armstrong — of the New Year’s Day Gang — was on trial for his role in the 1970 bombing of Sterling Hall. In Washington, President Richard Nixon fired Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox, leading to the resignations of his attorney general and deputy attorney general in the Saturday Night Massacre. The UW community seemed to think of Homecoming as a frivolous affair. The Daily Cardinal didn’t cover it. But Flack’s show was evidently outstanding. Madison’s Capital Times newspaper said that Flack needed a building the size of the Field House to contain her voice. She entertained the Badger crowd with such hits as “Killing Me Softly,” “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” and “You Are the Sunshine of My Life.” Evidently, it was a memorable — or very nearly memorable — concert.