Hold on to that piece of history! However, the first Wisconsin Badger yearbook was published in 1885. The more recent Badger editions cover graduates, student life (including football Saturdays, Madison night life, and club and intramural sports), athletics, academics, organizations and Greeks. The 121st edition of the Badger, which is to be completed in summer 2006, will feature a full-color gallery, a first in Badger yearbook history.