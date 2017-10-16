16 Bowls in a Row

With Wisconsin’s win over Purdue, the Badgers are now bowl eligible for the sixteenth consecutive year. Currently, only five other schools have longer bowl streaks. It’s been a remarkable run, and one that everyone in Badger Nation should be proud of. In that span, the team has racked up 109 wins to just 38 losses. Way to go, Big Red! Now let’s enjoy the spoils of being bowl bound once again. And soon, watch for details on the Official Badger Bowl Tour. On, Wisconsin!