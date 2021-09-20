10 Ways to Support Bird Conservation

Stanley Temple is the Beers-Bascom Professor Emeritus in Conservation in the Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology. Following in the footsteps of the father of wildlife ecology, Aldo Leopold, Temple has spent decades teaching and researching ecology and conservation at UW–Madison and is currently a senior fellow with the Aldo Leopold Foundation. He often teaches about Leopold and conservation more broadly through his Badger Talks series to increase awareness and environmental outreach efforts in Wisconsin communities. Like Leopold, Temple often focuses on birds to mobilize and educate people about conservation. “A lot of people like birds. They’re very visible, they’re colorful, they’re delightful to listen to,” Temple says. Birds are both popular and useful. As Temple explains, there’s a reason for the saying “canary in a coal mine”: “One of the main values to us of paying attention to birds is not only the enjoyment that they give us but the fact that they can be important indicators about the health of the environment.” According to Temple, the things that can go wrong for birds, and ultimately humans, often result from human activity. So here are 10 easy things Temple suggests casual birdwatchers and ornithophiles do to help protect Wisconsin birds: