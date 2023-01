Cripes alfrighty, is that Charlie Berens ’09? You may know him from his hit comedy sketch series, the Manitowoc Minute, on which he brings Midwestern nice and nuance to audiences around the heartland and beyond. While he was in town in December to impart some hard-learned lessons and homegrown wisdom to the graduating class of 2022, he took a moment to join us behind the bar at One Alumni Place and reflect on what it means to be a part of this special community.