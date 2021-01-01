BADGER HUDDLE®

On the road our BADGER HUDDLE® is the tailgate in town with Wisconsin-style food, fans, and fun before football games. Plus, as the official UW pregame party, it’s the only event that features appearances by Bucky Badger and the UW Spirit Squad.

Looking for even more ways to stay in the “red zone” on game day? Get a complete Day-of-Game Package that includes a ticket to the Huddle and a game ticket in the Wisconsin section.