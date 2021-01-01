BADGER HUDDLE®
On the road our BADGER HUDDLE® is the tailgate in town with Wisconsin-style food, fans, and fun before football games. Plus, as the official UW pregame party, it’s the only event that features appearances by Bucky Badger and the UW Spirit Squad.
Looking for even more ways to stay in the “red zone” on game day? Get a complete Day-of-Game Package that includes a ticket to the Huddle and a game ticket in the Wisconsin section.
Upcoming Events
BADGER HUDDLE® Armchair Pregames
Did you miss the excitement surrounding Badger football games last season? We did, too. This fun series offered a front-row seat to some iconic UW traditions (Badger Bash, Jump Around, UW Marching Band) and legendary personalities (Mark Tauscher, Montee Ball). Relive the moments now by settling into your favorite chair and enjoying classic Badger fan experiences from the comforts of home.
Get In on the Fun with #BADGERHUDDLE
