Home Field Advantage Registration
Packages on Sale Now
Enjoy big-time convenience and big game action with Home Field Advantage packages that make the nation’s best college football experience even better. Offered exclusively to Wisconsin Alumni Association® members and those recognized in Van Hise Society, Bascom Hill Society, and 1848 Society, Home Field Advantage gives you everything you need for an unbeatable weekend.
Every Home Field Advantage Package Includes:
- Two tickets to a Badgers home football game with included complimentary, upgraded seat backs (tickets may be digital this season)
- Two nights lodging in the campus area (prices based on double occupancy)
- Breakfast each morning at your hotel
- Parking spot at your hotel
- A special welcome bag — with two (2) Home Field Advantage versions of the NEW The Red Shirt™, 15th Edition (Vote now for your favorite design)
2022 Hotel Options:
Ensure Your Eligibility
To be eligible to purchase when packages go on sale April 26, you must be a current WAA member (join WAA today) or recognized in one of the following societies: Van Hise, Bascom Hill, or 1848.
2022 Home Field Advantage Dates and Games
Questions?
For general questions or to confirm your membership status, please call Joe D’Amato ’15 at 608-308-5537 or email athletics@uwalumni.com.
The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will follow applicable COVID-19 public health guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff at these in-person events. All registered guests will be sent information about COVID-19 protocols prior to the event. If updated guidance requires changes to the date, time, or location of an event, registered guests will be notified via email. Should any game be canceled by the NCAA, Big Ten Conference, UW–Madison, and/or UW Department of Athletics due to COVID-19, both the cost of football tickets and hotel accommodation will be fully refunded. In all other circumstances, Home Field Advantage packages are nontransferable. Hotel costs may be refunded for cancellation requests received at least 30 calendar days before the event but will be subject to a $75 cancellation fee. Hotel costs will not be refunded for cancellation requests received within 30 calendar days of the event. Football tickets cannot be refunded or exchanged and cannot be used if hotel accommodation is canceled.
Applicable refunds will be issued as quickly as possible but may take up to 30 calendar days from the date of cancellation.