Skip Navigation

Give to Local Scholarships

Support Local Students!

We are proud to support the UW Foundation's goal of increasing access to the University through need-based scholarships. The cost of a world-class college education can be a challenge for families even in the best of times and your support is now more important than ever. Help us advance their mission as well as our long-standing goal of increasing the number of scholarships granted and their value.

We thank you for your generosity.

Give Today

Donations to Named Scholarships

Each year, we honor a distinguished alum. In the years following this recognition, we continue to honor the alum by awarding a scholarship in his or her name. Our named scholarships include:

  • Sanford Ain '69
  • Esther Coopersmith
  • Senator Chuck Robb '61
  • Dennis Sherman '66, PhD'78
  • Barry and Cindy Alvarez
  • Cal Andringa
  • Charles Meisner
  • John Mullen
  • Paul Wolff '63

If you would like to contribute to a particular named scholarship, please e-mail us for more information.