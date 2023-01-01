Give to Local Scholarships

Support Local Students!
We are proud to support the UW Foundation's goal of increasing access to the University through need-based scholarships. The cost of a world-class college education can be a challenge for families even in the best of times and your support is now more important than ever. Help us advance their mission as well as our long-standing goal of increasing the number of scholarships granted and their value.
We thank you for your generosity.
Donations to Named Scholarships
Each year, we honor a distinguished alum. In the years following this recognition, we continue to honor the alum by awarding a scholarship in his or her name. Our named scholarships include:
- Sanford Ain '69
- Esther Coopersmith
- Senator Chuck Robb '61
- Dennis Sherman '66, PhD'78
- Barry and Cindy Alvarez
- Cal Andringa
- Charles Meisner
- John Mullen
- Paul Wolff '63
If you would like to contribute to a particular named scholarship, please e-mail us for more information.