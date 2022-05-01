Student Scholarship Recipients

2021-2022 DC Badgers Scholarship Recipient
Name: Sophia Elescano
Major: Special Education
Which High School Did You Attend: DC International School
What are you most excited about in attending UW-Madison?
I'm most excited about going to a new place and being open to new experiences and opportunities. Wisconsin is a very big school, yet there always seems to be that sense of closeness and you can bond with some many people. I'm also super excited to be apart of their Special Ed program, which is ranked No 6. in the nation.
What are you most nervous about in attending UW-Madison?
Leaving my family behind. I've never left them and all my cousins, aunts, uncles, etc. are in the DMV area, so it'll definitely be a big change that I'll have to get used to but it's all worth it. Also, getting used to the weather (which is so much colder than here) and just the overall feel of the school (especially coming from such a diverse city and community).
Which dorm do you want to live in and why?
I'm really looking at Smith Hall in the Southeast neighborhood of the campus. It's one of the newer dorms and although it's far, I feel like it has all its amenities right in the building for its residents and its close to a lot of food options that I tend to eat. The double room also has an open, walk-in closet and I love space for my clothes, so that was definitely a plus!
Which extracurriculars do you plan to participate in?
I plan to participate in the Best Buddies Chapter and the Latino Student Union.
Do you plan to get an on or off-campus job or internship? I plan to get an on campus job that works well with my classes and other extracurriculars.
What are your plans after you graduate from UW-Madison?
I have two plans as of right now. Either I go to medical school and become a pediatrician, opening my own practice in the DMV area with a bilingual staff so that any and all patients feel represented and heard. Or I plan to get my master's in either psychology or counseling and become a therapist for children with special needs (whether it be working in an actual school or in a separate practice), again, opening a collaborative practice with a bilingual staff.
2019-2020 DC Badgers Scholarship Recipients
Jocelyn Lewis
Phuoc Hong Nhan
Gabriel Smith
Ian Thomas Stukes
Mfonobong Ufot
Gabrielle Vinick
2018-2019 DC Badgers Scholarship Recipients
Kevin Crosby
Gammon Gresham
Jocelyn Lewis
Kayla Minushkin
Phuoc Hong Nhan
Gabriel Smith
Ian Thomas Stukes
Mfonobong Ufot
Gabrielle Vinick
Malik Williams
2018-2019 Esther Coopersmith Scholarship Recipient
2017-2018 DC Badgers Scholarship Recipients
James Boudouris
Matthew Kevin Canavan
Te'Asia Capies
Kevin Crosby
Austin Erikson Gladden
Gammon Gresham
Bailey Elizabeth Griffin
Darby Haller
Quasia Earth Heru
Jocelyn Lewis
Laura Jane' Miller
Phuoc Hong Nhan
Clarke Imani Smith
Mfonobong Ufot
Joseph Vermillion
Ahmadmalik A Williams
Jessica Wu
2017-2018 Barry and Cindy Alvarez Scholarship Recipient
2016-2017 DC Badgers Scholarship Recipients
Rebakah Armstrong
Gabriella Bianchi
James Boudouris
William Bravo
Mariam Coker
Kevin Crosby
Benjamin Garrett
Gammon Gresham
Darby Haller
Dawn Jefferson
Xuan Trang (Sunny) Lee
Doralina Ruiz
Amanda Steinberg
Mfonobong Ufot
Malik Williams
2015-2016 DC Badgers Scholarship Recipients
Adrien Bossogo-Egoume
William Bravo
Mariam Coker
Chayenne Coote
Quasia Earth Heru
Kenneth Jackson
Kara Kurland
Xuan Trang (Sunny) Le
Tyriek Mack
Laura Jane' Miller
Kent Mock
Julia Rose Rogers
2014-2015 DC Badgers Scholarship Recipients
Mariam Coker
Chayenne Coote
Catherine Dempsey
Manish Dhungana
Kyle Elswick
Rebecca Feldman
Quasia Earth Heru
Amina Iro
Dawn Jefferson
Xuan Trang (Sunny) Le
Pallavi Malla
Diana Millagros Sanchez Villatoro
Cindy Nguyen
Cole Randolph
Gwendolyn Sulola Omolabi
Gabrielle Tielman-Fenelus
Alejandra Torres Diaz
Samantha Tatiana Weah Nelson
Karyn Wilson
Jessica Wu
2013-2014 DC Badgers Scholarship Recipients
Jessica Anne Atkinson
Adrien Bossogo-Egoume
Chayenne Coote
Rebecca Feldman
Chantal Fuller
Quasia Earth Heru
Rachel Kamvar
Xuan Trang (Sunny) Le
William Metzfield
Diana Millagros Sanchez Villatoro
Kiana Murphy
Gabriel Parker
Rashad Price
Milkyas Tessema
Ann Elise Trafford
Rodrigo Umanzor
Robert Welch
Karyn Wilson
2012-2013 DC Badgers Scholarship Recipients
Talia Byck
Katharine Dallman
Jessica Diaz-Hurtado
Michael Donatello
Brennan Dunwiddie
Xuan Trang (Sunny) Le
Kiana Murphy
Gwendolyn Sulola Omolabi
Gabriel Parker
Rashad Price
Rachel Shulze
Ann Elise Trafford
Long Tran
Chut Vu
Olivia Weltz
Karyn Wilson
2011-2012 DC Badgers Scholarship Recipients
Jessica Diaz-Hurtado
Florence Esho
Chantal Fuller
Dawn Jefferson
David Maman
Alicia Montague-Keels
Kiana Murphy
Gwendolyn Sulola Omolabi
Gabriel Parker
Eduard Reyes
Rachel Shulze
Justin Todd-Williams
Chut Vu
Robert Welch
Karyn Wilson
SeokMin Yang
2010-2011 DC Badgers Scholarship Recipients
Soham Banerjee
Nigel Becknell
Douglas Chalmers
Tianlun Chen
Noah Goetzel
Emma Haberman
Austin Hayes
Gleanza Industrious
Jeremy Letournel
Benjamin Martini
Alicia Montague-Keels
Andrea Morris
Gwendolyn Sulola Omolabi
Gabriel Parker
Alison Scharman
Zoe Schroeder
Xiyao Song
Chut Vu