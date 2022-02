Badgers are helpful creatures. UW-Madison Badgers are, at least. How else can you explain Twin Cities alumni rolling up their sleeves last fall to plant 850 allium, daffodil, and tulip bulbs at Park Siding Park in Minneapolis?

Want to see what's blooming this spring at the park? Join us for a spring cleaning event at Park Siding Park on Saturday, April 23, time TBD!