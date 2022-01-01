Learn about how to get involved at our upcoming virtual “meet & greet”

On Wednesday, February 16 drop in via this Zoom link anytime between 7:00-8:30 pm Central to meet chapter leaders and learn how you can get more involved with and contribute to the success of the Twin Cities chapter.

If you've got time or talent to provide, we'd love to talk with you! We welcome all Badgers and will find a home for you. Still not sure what help you can provide? See our list of current open board positions and our most needed skill sets.

New to the Twin Cities? What better way than to meet people... who are also Badgers! Stop on into our virtual "meet & greet" to see another friendly face and learn more about the city you call home.