Open board positions & skills

Interested in getting involved with the Twin Cities Badgers Chapter Board?
Why get involved, you ask? Besides strengthening your connection to the University of Wisconsin-Madison and elevating Badger Pride in the Twin Cities, you will:
- Network with fellow UW Alumni
- Raise money for scholarships
- Build marketable skills and résumé
- Plan and attend events throughout the Twin Cities
- Make friends and have fun!
- Video and video editing
- Graphic design
- Merchandising
- Event planning
- Social media gurus
- Event execution (helpful hands)
- Strategic planning
- Scholarship
- Athletics
- Communications
Ready to jump
around in?
Send us an email to say hello and what strikes your fancy. We can't wait to hear from you!