Open board positions & skills

Twin Cities Chapter

Interested in getting involved with the Twin Cities Badgers Chapter Board?

Why get involved, you ask? Besides strengthening your connection to the University of Wisconsin-Madison and elevating Badger Pride in the Twin Cities, you will:

  • Network with fellow UW Alumni
  • Raise money for scholarships
  • Build marketable skills and résumé 
  • Plan and attend events throughout the Twin Cities
  • Make friends and have fun!
  • Video and video editing
  • Graphic design
  • Merchandising
  • Event planning
  • Social media gurus
  • Event execution (helpful hands)
  • Strategic planning
  • Scholarship
  • Athletics
  • Communications

Ready to jump around in?

Send us an email to say hello and what strikes your fancy. We can't wait to hear from you!