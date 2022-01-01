Thanks for your interest in our chapter. There are many different ways to get involved.

1. Sign up for our email list.

Update your information (most importantly – your local mailing address) to start receiving our chapter emails and newsletters.

2. Attend local events.

We will post event updates here on the website. You can also receive updates by following us on social media.

3. Attend a chapter board meeting.

All alumni are invited and encouraged to attend. Monthly meeting dates & times are listed in the carousel at the bottom of our home page. Meetings are currently held virtually. For additional questions, send us an Email .

4. Volunteer your time

WAA: Twin Cities Chapter is a MN 501(c)(3) non-profit and is 100% run by volunteers. Your time and talent will help keep the almost 19,000 alumni in the Twin Cities connected to the UW. If you have an interest in helping, we've got a place for you!

Sound exciting but need to do a bit more research? See what types of help we need

Have a killer idea? Is there something you've always wanted us to coordinate? Did you experience something cool at another chapter or in your personal or professional life that you'd like to do with fellow Badgers? Share it with us via Email!