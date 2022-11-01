How to Apply

2023 Freshman Scholarship

The Wisconsin Alumni Association: Twin Cities Chapter is offering scholarships for high school seniors who will be pursuing a degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison beginning in the fall of 2023. Students, as high school seniors, must be attending a high school in the 7-county Twin Cities metro area (Anoka, Dakota, Carver, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington counties). Scholarship awards are paid directly to the university and applied toward freshman year tuition. The amount of each scholarship awarded may vary.

In the fall of 2018, UW-Madison changed the process by which all students apply for scholarships which are dispersed through the University. Students do not need to be accepted to UW to complete an application for the WAA: Twin Cities Freshmen Scholarship as long as the admissions application has been completed and your NetID has been activated. Prospective students can apply by logging into WiSH and our chapter scholarship will appear on your dashboard.

The WiSH portal (https://wisc.academicworks.com/) will accept applications between November 1, 2022 and February 1, 2023. Only complete applications will be considered by the chapter. WAA: Twin Cities will conduct interviews of potential awardees prior to selection.