TC Badgers Annual Chapter Message, 2022

Dear fellow Twin Cities Badgers,

Happy 2022 and I hope this finds you well. Despite the continuing challenges presented by the pandemic, 2021 was indeed a year of growth for our chapter. In November, our chapter volunteer leaders collaborated in a half-day working session to map out a clearer mission that captures who we are and why we're here. Our mission is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW-Madison's positive impact on the world.

In 2022, we will strive to bring this mission to life. Our team of local alumni volunteers will work to create a calendar of meaningful activities that engage and inspire a wide variety of interests. We will continue to welcome Badger fans to our hangout at the Loop at West End and the Tailgate Sports Café while also coordinating ticket blocks for Twins/Brewers, basketball and hockey games. In addition, we will aim to support professional development, social and intellectual interests.

We also recognize that we have alumni in various stages of life, including new alumni, those with young families and those who matriculated decades ago. With this in mind, our programming will aim to create an opportunity connect, no matter the stage.

Finally, our work together creates opportunity. The revenue we generate continues to support the next generation of Badgers. Our scholarship committee continues to partner with the Office of Student Financial Aid and the University to help meet the financial needs of deserving students heading to Madison from the Twin Cities area. There's nothing quite like the gift of education.

I hope you will join us in 2022, whether at an activity, at a game watch or as a new volunteer. We are in need of a variety of skill sets, including graphic design, copy writers, videography, and more (learn more here).